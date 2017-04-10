Ny State Museum marks Us Wwi centennial with new exhibit

The New York State Museum is opening a new exhibit on the Empire State's experience in World War I. The exhibit titled "A Spirit of Sacrifice: New York State in the First World War" opens on Saturday, just over a week after the nation marked the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into the conflict fought from August 1914 to November 1918. The exhibit's highlights include a life-size recreation of a trench on the Western Front.

