Ny State Museum marks Us Wwi centennial with new exhibit
The New York State Museum is opening a new exhibit on the Empire State's experience in World War I. The exhibit titled "A Spirit of Sacrifice: New York State in the First World War" opens on Saturday, just over a week after the nation marked the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into the conflict fought from August 1914 to November 1918. The exhibit's highlights include a life-size recreation of a trench on the Western Front.
