NY makes tuition free, but students must stay after college

The New York state Legislature approved a budget on April 9, 2017, that includes funding for Democratic Gov... . FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Red Room at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. New York will be the first state to make tuition at public colle... ALBANY, N.Y. - There's a big string attached to New York's free middle-class college tuition initiative: Students must stay in the state after graduation or else pay back the benefit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.