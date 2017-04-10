NY makes tuition free, but students m...

NY makes tuition free, but students must stay after college

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

The New York state Legislature approved a budget on April 9, 2017, that includes funding for Democratic Gov... . FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Red Room at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. New York will be the first state to make tuition at public colle... ALBANY, N.Y. - There's a big string attached to New York's free middle-class college tuition initiative: Students must stay in the state after graduation or else pay back the benefit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 2 hr eastsider 62,182
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 3 hr Squach 1,098
import companies need letter of credit as a pay... 4 hr jason-leadoceaninc 1
News New York Becomes First State To Provide Lawyers... Sun tomin cali 2
young and the restless going off the air (Nov '10) Sun JOYCE 10
News New York, other states challenge Trump over cli... Sun Phyllis Schlafly ... 44
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies Apr 8 Trumps Army 80
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,215,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC