NY lawmakers hatch plan to release Trump's state taxes

New York Democrats have hatched a plan to get a look at Donald Trump's tax records by crafting a piece of legislation designed to get at his state returns that does everything but mention the Republican president by name. The bill introduced this month in New York's Senate and Assembly would require the state to release five years of state tax information for any president or vice-president who files a New York state return.

