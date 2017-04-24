NY lawmakers: Compel Trump to release state tax returns
" New York would release the state tax returns for Donald Trump and other New Yorkers holding high office under state legislation crafted by Democratic lawmakers. The measure introduced Wednesday doesn't mention Trump by name, but it comes after the New York City Republican refused to release his tax returns during his successful run for the presidency last year.
