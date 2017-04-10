New York's trans fats ban has cut rat...

New York's trans fats ban has cut rate of heart attacks

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Mongolian woman mummy buried a thousand a years ago wearing 'ADIDAS boots' and with a knife that's still shiny died after a massive blow to the head Eddie Murphy's older brother Charlie - a comedian and Chapelle Show star - has died aged 57 after a battle with leukemia 'I like Steve but .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 45 min Carl 1,108
News Reevely: Ontario fights 'Buy American' rules wh... 1 hr Walter 1
News 'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d... 1 hr SirPrize 2
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 19 hr w21bbc 62,186
News Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12) 23 hr Fort Collins Prog... 515
import companies need letter of credit as a pay... Tue jason-leadoceaninc 1
News New York Becomes First State To Provide Lawyers... Apr 9 tomin cali 2
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,693 • Total comments across all topics: 280,246,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC