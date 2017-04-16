New Yorkers Wear Creative Costumes at Easter Bonnet Parade in Midtown
A more-than-140-year-old tradition steps off on Fifth Avenue - as New Yorkers display their Easter finery. The mood was festive and the dress code creative at the annual Easter Bonnet festival and parade in Midtown.
