New Yorker Critic Wins Twitter With Jason Chaffetz/Passover Pun
Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz, the formerly-Jewish college football star who now chairs the House Oversight Committee, declared Wednesday that he would not be running for any office in 2018, surprising his Republican allies and delighting many on Twitter. The New Yorker's television critic, Emily Nussbaum, may have had the best reaction: Chametz is the Hebrew word for leavened bread products that are forbidden on Passover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|anon
|62,212
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|4 hr
|Common Sense
|1,130
|Quebec City Mosque Shooting Leaves 6 Dead, 8 Wo...
|9 hr
|Kevin J Johnston
|1
|Stumbleupon
|9 hr
|Kevin J Johnston
|1
|Five dead in Quebec City mosque shooting - mosq...
|9 hr
|michael chong pc ...
|1
|Cowboy poetry, the decline of the critic, Lil W...
|Thu
|test
|3
|Interested in Starting a Business? You May Want...
|Thu
|FORBES
|3
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC