New Yorker Critic Wins Twitter With Jason Chaffetz/Passover Pun

Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz, the formerly-Jewish college football star who now chairs the House Oversight Committee, declared Wednesday that he would not be running for any office in 2018, surprising his Republican allies and delighting many on Twitter. The New Yorker's television critic, Emily Nussbaum, may have had the best reaction: Chametz is the Hebrew word for leavened bread products that are forbidden on Passover.

