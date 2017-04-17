New York to launch new ferry service

NEW YORK: New York is launching a new ferry service on May 1, offering a quicker and cheaper commute into Manhattan for hundreds of thousands of people travelling from the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens. Mayor Bill de Blasio, a progressive-wing Democrat seeking re-election in November, dedicated the first of 20 new ferries on Monday , calling it "Lunchbox" - a name chosen by elementary school children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.