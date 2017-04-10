New York Tallies A Record-Breaking Number Of Data Breach Notices
On March 21, 2017, the Attorney General of New York, Eric T. Schneiderman, announced that his office received a record number of data breach notices in 2016. The total number of breach notifications received by the AG's office was nearly 1,300.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|12 min
|anon
|62,194
|New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci...
|12 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|16 hr
|lewis
|1,112
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|20 hr
|Trumps Army
|83
|President Trump's Budget Targets 215,797 New Yo...
|Fri
|Fact
|1
|'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d...
|Thu
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|7
|Border plan overlooks driver of illegal immigra...
|Thu
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC