New York State lawmakers pass final budget
The weekend of April 9 saw the passage of the New York State budget after the state Assembly and Senate, respectively, closed out Saturday and Sunday legislative sessions at the state Capitol in Albany. The final passage comes nine days after the April 1 state budget deadline, and after weeks of hard-fought negotiations between legislative leaders and Governor Andrew M. Cuomo over a range of policy issues included in the $153.1 billion spending plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci...
|31 min
|tomin cali
|1
|Border plan overlooks driver of illegal immigra...
|3 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d...
|3 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|6
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|13 hr
|Squach
|1,109
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|16 hr
|Joni Schuyler
|19
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|20 hr
|Anon
|62,187
|Reevely: Ontario fights 'Buy American' rules wh...
|23 hr
|Walter
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC