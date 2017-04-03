New York police set to deploy 1,200 b...

New York police set to deploy 1,200 bodycams around the city

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

In this Dec. 3, 2014 file photo, New York Police Department officer Joshua Jones turns on a body camera attached to his chest during a news conference in New York. The NYPD, the nation's largest police department, will begin rolling out body cameras by the end of this month, after resolving the thorniest issues on when to turn them on and off, and how long video will be kept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies 23 min truth 79
News New York, other states challenge Trump over cli... 28 min DR X 35
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... 1 hr RTIC 18
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 4 hr Cash Cows 62,177
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... Thu USA R0CKS 1,090
young and the restless going off the air (Nov '10) Apr 5 Mari 9
News Chelsea Clinton Is In No Hurry To Get Into Poli... Apr 5 anonymous 4
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,775 • Total comments across all topics: 280,130,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC