New York police set to deploy 1,200 b...

New York police set to deploy 1,200 bodycams around the city

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

The New York Police Department is set to deploy the first body cameras to officers after resolving some of the thorniest issues on when to switch on the camera, how long to keep the tape and when to tell the public they're being recorded. About 1,200 officers who work the evening shifts around the city will get the cameras starting at the end of the month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York, other states challenge Trump over cli... 2 hr Ex Senator Stillb... 40
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies 3 hr truth 79
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... 4 hr RTIC 18
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 7 hr Cash Cows 62,177
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... Thu USA R0CKS 1,090
young and the restless going off the air (Nov '10) Apr 5 Mari 9
News Chelsea Clinton Is In No Hurry To Get Into Poli... Apr 5 anonymous 4
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,462 • Total comments across all topics: 280,133,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC