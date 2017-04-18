New York police body camera program n...

New York police body camera program needs changes -civil rights lawyers

Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Civil rights lawyers on Wednesday demanded changes to a pilot program for New York City police to wear body cameras, saying it does not ensure that officers are held properly accountable for how they treat people. The court-ordered program, whose details were approved by a federal monitor last week, was intended to precede a rollout of the cameras to all patrol officers by the end of 2019.

