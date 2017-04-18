New York police body camera program needs changes -civil rights lawyers
Civil rights lawyers on Wednesday demanded changes to a pilot program for New York City police to wear body cameras, saying it does not ensure that officers are held properly accountable for how they treat people. The court-ordered program, whose details were approved by a federal monitor last week, was intended to precede a rollout of the cameras to all patrol officers by the end of 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|3 hr
|KCinNYC
|28
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|Anon
|62,210
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|18 hr
|Squach
|1,125
|Trump tries again to name an Army chief but dra...
|Tue
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|5
|trump says alot and cant even
|Tue
|trump wall purdy
|1
|Interested in Starting a Business? You May Want...
|Apr 17
|Pizza Pie
|1
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|Apr 16
|Trumps Army
|86
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC