New York Passes $153B Budget Including Workers' Comp Reforms

The New York State Senate in April passed its $153 billion 2017-2018 state budget that includes reforms to workers' compensation in the state. These reforms serve to help businesses, local governments and not-for-profits save money while also enhancing protections for injured workers.

