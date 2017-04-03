New York, other states challenge Trum...

New York, other states challenge Trump over climate change regulation

15 hrs ago Read more: WHTC

A coalition of 17 U.S. states filed a legal challenge on Wednesday against efforts by President Donald Trump's administration to roll back climate change regulations, deepening a political rift over his emerging energy policies. Led by New York state, the coalition said the administration has a legal duty to regulate emissions of the gases scientists believe cause global climate change.

