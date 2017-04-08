New York on verge of tuition-free col...

New York on verge of tuition-free college for middle class

14 hrs ago Read more: CNN

Governor Andrew Cuomo has reached agreement with lawmakers on the state budget, and it includes a plan to make tuition free at public colleges for middle class New Yorkers. New York will be the first state in the nation to make tuition free at both two- and four-year public colleges for residents who earn up to a specific income cap, which will be phased in over the first three years.

