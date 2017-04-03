New York man convicted of murdering p...

New York man convicted of murdering police officer to be sentenced

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WHTC

A New York judge on Monday will sentence a man convicted of first-degree murder for gunning down a police officer in 2015, a case that angered city officials because the killer was on the streets after a drug charge despite a history of offenses. Tyrone Howard, 32, was convicted by a Manhattan Supreme Court jury of firing a single shot into Officer Randolph Holder's temple in East Harlem in October 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The real life American Hustle - a crumpet facto... (Mar '14) 1 hr ttoo 11
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies 5 hr Ironic 51
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... 5 hr Right44 17
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 7 hr anonymous 62,168
whats next for trump 9 hr hornet nest money... 1
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 15 hr Squach 1,078
News Bo Dietl To Mayor De Blasio: 'Send the MS-13 Ga... Sun tomin cali 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,036,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC