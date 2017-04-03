New York man convicted of murdering police officer to be sentenced

A New York judge on Monday will sentence a man convicted of first-degree murder for gunning down a police officer in 2015, a case that angered city officials because the killer was on the streets after a drug charge despite a history of offenses. Tyrone Howard, 32, was convicted by a Manhattan Supreme Court jury of firing a single shot into Officer Randolph Holder's temple in East Harlem in October 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.