New York: Hundreds Rally on One-Year Anniversary of Mass Arrest

And in New York City, hundreds of people rallied Thursday at City Hall and then marched to the Metropolitan Correctional Center federal prison on the first anniversary of the arrest of the "Bronx 120"-120 young men who were arrested en masse in what's been described as the largest police raid in New York City history. The city says the militarized raid on the Eastchester Gardens public housing project targeted gang members.

