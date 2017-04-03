New York City crime in 2017 drops to ...

New York City crime in 2017 drops to lowest so far recorded

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, right, speaks during a monthly crime briefing at the Critical Response Command on Monday. Despite a jump in subway crime, the city recorded its safest first quarter in at least a generation, with record lows in serious crime including murders and shootings, police said Monday.

