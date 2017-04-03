New York City crime in 2017 drops to lowest so far recorded
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, right, speaks during a monthly crime briefing at the Critical Response Command on Monday. Despite a jump in subway crime, the city recorded its safest first quarter in at least a generation, with record lows in serious crime including murders and shootings, police said Monday.
