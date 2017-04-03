New York Becomes First State To Provide Lawyers For Illegal Aliens
There are 2 comments on the Right Wing News story from 16 hrs ago, titled New York Becomes First State To Provide Lawyers For Illegal Aliens. In it, Right Wing News reports that:
On the latest ICE Declined Detainer Outcome Report , the state of New York features illegal aliens who were protected despite being convicted of sex assault - carnal abuse, robbery, selling heroin, larceny, assault, intimidation, fraud, and several other crimes. In previous reports, we see much the same.
#1 15 hrs ago
We do not want to pay for this not our problem
Since: Aug 11
12,384
Location hidden
#2 6 hrs ago
all states pay for illegal aliens a lawyer already as they do for all who cannot afford a lawyer in criminals cases.they just came up with another way to steal money from tax payers.
