Nervous New Yorkers Say Trump Is Scaring Away Canadians

New York City's tourism promoter says the city's famous son, President Donald Trump, is scaring away Canadians with all his "America First" talk. Fred Dixon, who heads NYC & Company, is so concerned that Trump is toxic for tourism that he's taking a trip to Canada to convince wary citizens of the Great White North that it's business and pleasure as usual in the the city that never sleeps.

