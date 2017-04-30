Nervous New Yorkers Say Trump Is Scaring Away Canadians
New York City's tourism promoter says the city's famous son, President Donald Trump, is scaring away Canadians with all his "America First" talk. Fred Dixon, who heads NYC & Company, is so concerned that Trump is toxic for tourism that he's taking a trip to Canada to convince wary citizens of the Great White North that it's business and pleasure as usual in the the city that never sleeps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|KAP
|62,252
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|12 hr
|USA R0CKS
|1,162
|people of america watch news
|Apr 27
|new election pl...
|1
|Buy Research Chemicals Online
|Apr 26
|kaylaperkins
|2
|Fox News execs forced black women to arm wrestl...
|Apr 25
|SadButTrue
|11
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Apr 25
|Lottery Traitors
|21
|young and the restless going off the air (Nov '10)
|Apr 24
|Debbie1619
|11
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC