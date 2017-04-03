Nationwide marches planned to demand ...

Nationwide marches planned to demand Trump tax returns

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

President Trump has said that Americans "don't care at all" about his tax returns, which he has refused to publicly release, bucking a 40-year tradition observed by U.S. presidents and presidential nominees. Polls show 74% of Americans say he should release them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
young and the restless going off the air (Nov '10) 1 hr Mari 9
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies 2 hr truth 66
News Chelsea Clinton Is In No Hurry To Get Into Poli... 3 hr anonymous 4
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 9 hr Twothousandseven 62,171
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 10 hr USA R0CKS 1,082
News The real life American Hustle - a crumpet facto... (Mar '14) Mon ttoo 11
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Mon Right44 17
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,972 • Total comments across all topics: 280,066,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC