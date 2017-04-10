Multi award-winning Roald Dahl musical Matilda announces Manchester dates
ROALD Dahl favourite Matilda will be going on tour throughout UK and Ireland in 2018 and 19, including a run in Manchester. The Royal Shakespeare Company production which features the music of Tim Minchin will be at the Palace Theatre from September 18 to November 24, 2018.
