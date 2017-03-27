Mourners gather for funeral of black victim of sword slaying
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, right, his wife, Chirlane McCray , left, and Public Advocate Letitia James, arrive for the funeral services for Timothy Caughman Saturday, April 1, 2017, in New York. Caughman was alone and collecting bottles for recycling last month when he was attacked from behind with a sword.
