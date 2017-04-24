Most New York GOP lawmakers want to protect valuable tax deduction

A majority of the state's Republican members of Congress vowed to protect a popular tax deduction that's slated for elimination under President Donald Trump's proposed tax overhaul. The deduction allows filers to subtract their state and local income-tax bills from their federal returns, thus reducing their reportable income and helping dull some of the pain of residing in states such as New York, New Jersey and California, where taxes are sky-high.

