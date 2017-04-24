Most New York GOP lawmakers want to p...

Most New York GOP lawmakers want to protect valuable tax deduction

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: New York Business.com

A majority of the state's Republican members of Congress vowed to protect a popular tax deduction that's slated for elimination under President Donald Trump's proposed tax overhaul. The deduction allows filers to subtract their state and local income-tax bills from their federal returns, thus reducing their reportable income and helping dull some of the pain of residing in states such as New York, New Jersey and California, where taxes are sky-high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Business.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 3 hr MJB 62,237
people of america watch news 23 hr new election pl... 1
Buy Research Chemicals Online Wed kaylaperkins 2
News Fox News execs forced black women to arm wrestl... Tue SadButTrue 11
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) Apr 25 Common Sense 1,151
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Apr 25 Lottery Traitors 21
young and the restless going off the air (Nov '10) Apr 24 Debbie1619 11
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,425 • Total comments across all topics: 280,619,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC