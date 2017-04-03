Men holding hands in solidarity with gay couple
From New York to London, and from Canberra to Amsterdam, famous figures and ordinary Dutch citizens have been posting images of themselves on social media with the hashtag #allemannenhandinhand . The trend was sparked by reports of a gang attack on a gay couple, Jasper Vernes-Sewratan, 35, and Ronnie Sewratan-Vernes, 31, in Arnhem, a city in the east of the Netherlands, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|8 min
|Squach
|1,085
|New York, other states challenge Trump over cli...
|29 min
|TroutRDying
|7
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|Howtheypraypreyon...
|62,173
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|12 hr
|Trumps Army
|73
|young and the restless going off the air (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Mari
|9
|Chelsea Clinton Is In No Hurry To Get Into Poli...
|Wed
|anonymous
|4
|The real life American Hustle - a crumpet facto... (Mar '14)
|Mon
|ttoo
|11
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC