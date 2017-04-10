Meet the woman behind the White House...

Meet the woman behind the White House Easter Egg Roll

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The veteran event planner's creativity and handicraft were prominently on display at President Donald Trump's inaugural luncheon at the Capitol, the fifth one she has worked on. Maine lobster and Gulf shrimp, grilled Angus beef and chocolate souffle with cherry vanilla ice cream were on the menu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 8 hr Squach 1,116
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 13 hr Anon 62,197
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies 17 hr Trumps Army 86
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... 18 hr robert 22
News New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci... Sat Wildchild 9
News President Trump's Budget Targets 215,797 New Yo... Apr 14 Fact 1
News 'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d... Apr 13 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 7
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,238 • Total comments across all topics: 280,350,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC