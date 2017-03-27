Meet Roger Stone: One of Donald Trump's most loyal supporters...

Since the 1980s, the self-described " dirty trickster " who's been in and around Republican politics for half a century, had made it something of a mission to make Donald Trump president. Despite parting ways with the Trump campaign in August 2015 - Trump says he fired Stone for hogging the media spotlight; Stone says he quit because Trump attacked Megyn Kelly - Stone has remained one of Trump's most loyal true believers.

