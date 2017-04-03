Massachusetts requests to carry Canad...

Massachusetts requests to carry Canadian renewable energy

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

A request by the state of Massachusetts for a supply of clean, renewable electricity could give a boost to proposals to carry Canadian renewable energy to southern New England via proposed transmission lines in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. There are a handful of proposals across the three states designed to help energy-hungry states Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut make use of the renewable energy available in Canada and experts say the Massachusetts request gives a huge boost to those efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Becomes First State To Provide Lawyers... 6 hr tomin cali 2
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 6 hr Squach 1,096
young and the restless going off the air (Nov '10) 6 hr JOYCE 10
News New York, other states challenge Trump over cli... 15 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 44
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Sat AndiA 62,181
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies Sat Trumps Army 80
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Fri RTIC 18
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,179,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC