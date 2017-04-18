Martyna Majok's New York Premiere Cos...

Martyna Majok's New York Premiere Cost of Living Announces Full Casting

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Broadway

Cost of Living , the new play by Martyna Majok, has announced complete casting for its New York premiere production with Manhattan Theatre Club at New York City Center Stage I. Jo Bonney directs. Previews begin May 16 in advance of a June 7 opening night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadway.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump tries again to name an Army chief but dra... 1 hr Davis 4
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... 1 hr RTIC 23
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 2 hr mossy 1,121
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 2 hr Wesolego Alleluja 62,208
News Interested in Starting a Business? You May Want... Mon Pizza Pie 1
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies Sun Trumps Army 86
News New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci... Sat Wildchild 9
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,791 • Total comments across all topics: 280,389,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC