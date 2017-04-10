Man who threatened Jews on metal music site faces sentencing
In this March 3, 2017, file photo, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, center, a member of Congress's bipartisan task force combating anti-Semitism, speaks with a reporter after holding a news conference to address bomb treats against Jewish organizations and vandalism at Jewish cemeteries at the Park East Synagogue in New York. Kendall Sullivan, a Connecticut man who posted threats against Jews and synagogues on a metal music internet forum plans to argue at his sentencing that he has served enough time in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Stinky
|1,115
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|Anon
|62,197
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|7 hr
|Trumps Army
|86
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|8 hr
|robert
|22
|New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci...
|21 hr
|Wildchild
|9
|President Trump's Budget Targets 215,797 New Yo...
|Fri
|Fact
|1
|'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d...
|Thu
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|7
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC