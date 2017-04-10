Man who threatened Jews on metal musi...

Man who threatened Jews on metal music site faces sentencing

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this March 3, 2017, file photo, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, center, a member of Congress's bipartisan task force combating anti-Semitism, speaks with a reporter after holding a news conference to address bomb treats against Jewish organizations and vandalism at Jewish cemeteries at the Park East Synagogue in New York. Kendall Sullivan, a Connecticut man who posted threats against Jews and synagogues on a metal music internet forum plans to argue at his sentencing that he has served enough time in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 1 hr Stinky 1,115
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 4 hr Anon 62,197
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies 7 hr Trumps Army 86
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... 8 hr robert 22
News New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci... 21 hr Wildchild 9
News President Trump's Budget Targets 215,797 New Yo... Fri Fact 1
News 'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d... Thu 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 7
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,032 • Total comments across all topics: 280,340,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC