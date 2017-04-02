Man Charged With Arson in Atlanta Highway Fire
Three people are in custody in connection with a fire on I-85 that caused a bridge to collapse, according to the state fire marshal's office. Atlanta's awful rush-hour traffic got even worse Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|51 min
|Postmortem
|16
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|1 hr
|Squach
|1,077
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Dunkirk Connection
|62,164
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|7 hr
|Trumps Army
|27
|Former vice president Joe Biden: I could have w...
|Mar 30
|tina anne
|5
|Wall Street is keeping its 'Fearless Girl' stat...
|Mar 27
|Nice
|1
|pyramid schemes
|Mar 24
|pattyboiman1
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC