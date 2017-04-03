Man accused of murder as terrorism pleads not guilty
A white Maryland man accused of roaming the streets of New York City looking for a black person to "assassinate" pleaded not guilty this morning to multiple counts of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism . James Jackson, 28, who is accused of fatally stabbing 66-year-old Timothy Caughman on March 20, is the first defendant charged with murder as an act of terrorism in Manhattan since the statute was revised after the 9/11 attacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Howtheypraypreyon...
|62,173
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|1 hr
|Nurse Suzie
|1,084
|New York, other states challenge Trump over cli...
|1 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|6 hr
|Trumps Army
|73
|young and the restless going off the air (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Mari
|9
|Chelsea Clinton Is In No Hurry To Get Into Poli...
|17 hr
|anonymous
|4
|The real life American Hustle - a crumpet facto... (Mar '14)
|Mon
|ttoo
|11
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC