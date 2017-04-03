Man accused of murder as terrorism pleads not guilty

A white Maryland man accused of roaming the streets of New York City looking for a black person to "assassinate" pleaded not guilty this morning to multiple counts of murder, including murder as an act of terrorism . James Jackson, 28, who is accused of fatally stabbing 66-year-old Timothy Caughman on March 20, is the first defendant charged with murder as an act of terrorism in Manhattan since the statute was revised after the 9/11 attacks.

