Made on the Gulf Coast, first of New Yorka s new ferries heads north

The first of a fleet of new ferry boats, destined for service on the rivers and waterways that connect New York City's five boroughs, navigates past a drawbridge on the Caloosahatchee River, east of Lake Okeechobee in Florida March 24, 2017. The Ferry, built in Alabama and Louisiana, is cutting across Florida via rivers, canals and Lake Okeechobee, headed for the Eastern Seaboard and, eventually, New York.

