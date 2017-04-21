LGBT Center honors Marc Jacobs, Hilla...

LGBT Center honors Marc Jacobs, Hillary Clinton at annual New York gala

Hillary Clinton cut a relaxed figure Thursday as she accepted the LGBT Center's Trailblazer Award at the organization's annual fund-raising dinner. Marc Jacobs , who admitted to being "very nervous" about addressing the crowd at Cipriani Wall Street, received the Visionary Award for his role within the LGBT community.

