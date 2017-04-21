LGBT Center honors Marc Jacobs, Hillary Clinton at annual New York gala
Hillary Clinton cut a relaxed figure Thursday as she accepted the LGBT Center's Trailblazer Award at the organization's annual fund-raising dinner. Marc Jacobs , who admitted to being "very nervous" about addressing the crowd at Cipriani Wall Street, received the Visionary Award for his role within the LGBT community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
