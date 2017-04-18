Landmark O'Keeffe exhibition in Toronto, 85 years after artist visited Canada
Eighty-five years after Georgia O'Keeffe visited Canada, a major exhibition of her work has come to the Art Gallery of Ontario. It's the final stop of a show that debuted last July at the Tate Modern in London before moving to the Bank Austria Kunstforum in Vienna - and its only visit to North America.
