Kendall Jennera s Pepsi ad sparks bac...

Kendall Jennera s Pepsi ad sparks backlash

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KABC-AM Los Angeles

After pumping up the excitement for her new role as a Pepsi spokesperson, the model unveiled her debut ad on Tuesday and quickly became the target of backlash, as did the soda company. In the ad, Jenner is seen participating in a photo shoot and becomes distracted by a group of protesters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... 1 hr Squach 1,087
News New York, other states challenge Trump over cli... 3 hr TroutRDying 7
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 10 hr Howtheypraypreyon... 62,173
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies 15 hr Trumps Army 73
young and the restless going off the air (Nov '10) Wed Mari 9
News Chelsea Clinton Is In No Hurry To Get Into Poli... Wed anonymous 4
News The real life American Hustle - a crumpet facto... (Mar '14) Mon ttoo 11
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,136 • Total comments across all topics: 280,090,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC