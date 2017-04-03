Kate dazzles on red carpet for West E...

Kate dazzles on red carpet for West End revival of 42nd Street

17 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in a maroon Marchesa gown as she brought some royal glamour to the red carpet at the opening night of the musical 42nd Street in London. Kate attended the West End revival of the Broadway hit at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in her role as Royal Patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices .

