Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner says, 'I'm a big kid'
In this Nov. 22, 2015 file photo, Kendall Jenner arrives at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Jenner says she just a `big kid' at heart and misses childhood times with her little sister Kylie, when they would head outdoors and play in the dirt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|1 hr
|nonya bidnez
|61
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop...
|5 hr
|Squach
|1,080
|Chelsea Clinton Is In No Hurry To Get Into Poli...
|6 hr
|BHM5267
|3
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|Anon
|62,170
|The real life American Hustle - a crumpet facto... (Mar '14)
|18 hr
|ttoo
|11
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|23 hr
|Right44
|17
|whats next for trump
|Mon
|hornet nest money...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC