JFK diary written in post-WWII Europe to go up for auction
A diary kept by John F. Kennedy during his brief stint as a journalist after World War II is up for auction this week. FILE - In this Feb. 9, 1944, file photo, U.S. Navy Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox News execs forced black women to arm wrestl...
|6 hr
|SadButTrue
|11
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|anon
|62,224
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|12 hr
|Common Sense
|1,151
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|21
|young and the restless going off the air (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Debbie1619
|11
|Trummpp
|Apr 22
|Jim
|1
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|29
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC