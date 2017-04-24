In Demme's eclectic career, a nonstop rock 'n' roll beat
Music was his first love and his first credit. Long before he was an Oscar-winning director, he was music coordinator for a little-seen 1970 thriller called "Sudden Terror."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Corpus Crusty
|62,236
|people of america watch news
|12 hr
|new election pl...
|1
|Buy Research Chemicals Online
|Wed
|kaylaperkins
|2
|Fox News execs forced black women to arm wrestl...
|Tue
|SadButTrue
|11
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|Apr 25
|Common Sense
|1,151
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Apr 25
|Lottery Traitors
|21
|young and the restless going off the air (Nov '10)
|Apr 24
|Debbie1619
|11
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC