In Demme's eclectic career, a nonstop...

In Demme's eclectic career, a nonstop rock 'n' roll beat

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Music was his first love and his first credit. Long before he was an Oscar-winning director, he was music coordinator for a little-seen 1970 thriller called "Sudden Terror."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 3 hr Corpus Crusty 62,236
people of america watch news 12 hr new election pl... 1
Buy Research Chemicals Online Wed kaylaperkins 2
News Fox News execs forced black women to arm wrestl... Tue SadButTrue 11
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) Apr 25 Common Sense 1,151
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Apr 25 Lottery Traitors 21
young and the restless going off the air (Nov '10) Apr 24 Debbie1619 11
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,609,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC