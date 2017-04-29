IJC responds to Lake Ontario flooding

IJC responds to Lake Ontario flooding

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Grand Island Pennysaver

The International Joint Commission's Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, which regulates the outflows from Lake Ontario under Plan 2014 as required in a 2016 Supplementary Order by the IJC, issued the following on April 25 with respect to the high water conditions affecting Lake Ontario, particularly on the southern shores of the lake in New York: "Rainfall has been well above normal across the entire basin, with some areas having received at least twice their average amounts since the start of the month, including the western end of Lake Ontario and large parts of the Ottawa River basin, which flows into the St. Lawrence River upstream of Montreal at Lake St. Louis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 2 hr Common Sense 1,156
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 15 hr Anonymous 62,242
people of america watch news Apr 27 new election pl... 1
Buy Research Chemicals Online Apr 26 kaylaperkins 2
News Fox News execs forced black women to arm wrestl... Apr 25 SadButTrue 11
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Apr 25 Lottery Traitors 21
young and the restless going off the air (Nov '10) Apr 24 Debbie1619 11
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,488 • Total comments across all topics: 280,658,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC