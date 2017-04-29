IJC responds to Lake Ontario flooding

The International Joint Commission's Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, which regulates the outflows from Lake Ontario under Plan 2014 as required in a 2016 Supplementary Order by the IJC, issued the following on April 25 with respect to the high water conditions affecting Lake Ontario, particularly on the southern shores of the lake in New York: "Rainfall has been well above normal across the entire basin, with some areas having received at least twice their average amounts since the start of the month, including the western end of Lake Ontario and large parts of the Ottawa River basin, which flows into the St. Lawrence River upstream of Montreal at Lake St. Louis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.