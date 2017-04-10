Hotels seen as defense against sex tr...

Hotels seen as defense against sex trafficking

Read more: Albany Times Union

Anneke Lucas, a sex-trafficking victim as a child who started an online petition calling for legislation to combat trafficking, in New York, April 7, 2017. The petition helped to spur a New York Assemblywoman to introduce a bill requiring hotels to become more engaged in fighting sex trafficking by training employees to spot victims and common trafficking activity.

