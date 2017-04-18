Governor Cuomo Promotes Organ Donation Across New York State On Donate Life's Blue And Green Day
April 21, 2017 - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New Yorkers applying for health insurance through NY State of Health, New York's official health plan marketplace, can now enroll in the New York State Donate Life Registry as an organ donor. April is National Donate Life Month, and the launch of this new option builds on New York State's commitment to increasing organ donation rates.
