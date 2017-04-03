Gasoline barge that ran aground on Hudson River is freed
A gasoline barge that ran aground in foggy weather on the Hudson River in upstate New York has been freed. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced late Tuesday night that the barge transporting 66,000 barrels of gasoline was removed from where it got stuck along the river's west bank near Catskill, 30 miles south of Albany.
