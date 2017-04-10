Fast and Furious 8 is biggest box off...

Fast and Furious 8 is biggest box office opener EVER. Then why it failed to beat expectations?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Fast and Furious 8: If the figures hold, it will just inch past the previous record holder, Star Wars: The Force Awakens which launched to 9 million in December of 2015 without China. The eighth installment in the Fast and the Furious is on the path to becoming the biggest worldwide debut of all time, besting both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Jurassic World.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 20 min Waiting 62,201
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 1 hr Squach 1,118
News Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies Sun Trumps Army 86
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Sun robert 22
News New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci... Sat Wildchild 9
News President Trump's Budget Targets 215,797 New Yo... Apr 14 Fact 1
News 'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d... Apr 13 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 7
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,363,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC