Fast and Furious 8 is biggest box office opener EVER. Then why it failed to beat expectations?
Fast and Furious 8: If the figures hold, it will just inch past the previous record holder, Star Wars: The Force Awakens which launched to 9 million in December of 2015 without China. The eighth installment in the Fast and the Furious is on the path to becoming the biggest worldwide debut of all time, besting both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Jurassic World.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|20 min
|Waiting
|62,201
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Squach
|1,118
|Upstate job growth slow despite taxpayer subsidies
|Sun
|Trumps Army
|86
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Sun
|robert
|22
|New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci...
|Sat
|Wildchild
|9
|President Trump's Budget Targets 215,797 New Yo...
|Apr 14
|Fact
|1
|'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d...
|Apr 13
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|7
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC