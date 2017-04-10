Faith Hill, Tim McGraw weigh in on famous musical couples

File - In this May 4, 2015, file photo, Jay Z, left, and Beyonce arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating "China: Through the Looking Glass" in New York. Country music power couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw talk about what they admire about other musical couples, from Beyonce and Jay Z to Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.