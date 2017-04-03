Ex-New York assemblyman, doctors char...

Ex-New York assemblyman, doctors charged in illegal opioid prescription scheme: officials

A former New York assemblyman and a dozen pain clinic workers were arrested on Friday, accused of operating some of the largest "pill mills" in the northeastern United States and illegally prescribing more than 6 million opioid pills, law enforcement officials said. Alec Brook-Krasny, who served in the New York State Assembly from 2006 to 2015 representing South Brooklyn, was charged with conspiracy and scheming to defraud by unlawfully selling prescriptions, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's New York division said in a statement.

