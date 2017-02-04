Effective in Bradford County, Pa Unti...

Effective in Bradford County, Pa Until 4/8/2017 2:40 PM Est

Susquehanna River Near Windsor affecting Broome County Susquehanna River At Bainbridge affecting Chenango and Delaware Counties Susquehanna River At Conklin affecting Broome and Susquehanna Counties West Branch Delaware At Walton affecting Delaware County Onondaga Lake At Liverpool affecting Onondaga County The Flood Warning continues for The Susquehanna River At Towanda. * From 5 PM Friday until Saturday afternoon.

