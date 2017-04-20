Early Music New York to Present Bach ...

Early Music New York to Present Bach Brotherhood: Sebastian's Peers

15 hrs ago

A baroque 'Band of Brothers' will be celebrated at the closing concert of Early Music New York's 42nd season. On Saturday, May 6, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., Frederick Renz will conduct EM/NY's baroque chamber orchestra in "Bach Brotherhood," a program of music saluting Johann Sebastian Bach and four of his compatriot compeers: Georg Friedrich Hndel, Georg Philipp Telemann, Johann Friedrich Fasch, and Christoph Graupner.

