Early Music New York to Present Bach Brotherhood: Sebastian's Peers
A baroque 'Band of Brothers' will be celebrated at the closing concert of Early Music New York's 42nd season. On Saturday, May 6, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., Frederick Renz will conduct EM/NY's baroque chamber orchestra in "Bach Brotherhood," a program of music saluting Johann Sebastian Bach and four of his compatriot compeers: Georg Friedrich Hndel, Georg Philipp Telemann, Johann Friedrich Fasch, and Christoph Graupner.
